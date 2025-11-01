VP Radhakrishnan On A Two-Day Maiden Visit To Kerala From Nov 3

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will undertake a two-day visit to Kerala, from November 3 to 4, the Vice President's Secretariat said on Saturday. This will be the Vice President's maiden visit to Kerala after assuming office.

Details of Kerala Visit

During the visit, the Vice-President will grace the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam, as the Chief Guest, on November 3. Fatima Mata National College, one of the leading higher education institutions in the region, is marking 75 years of academic service.

VP Radhakrishnan will also interact with members of the Federation of Indian Coir Exporters Associations (FICEA) in Kollam on the same day. FICEA, under its single umbrella, has all the Exporter Associations of coir from the country.

On November 4, the Vice-President will visit the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), is an Institution of National Importance under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. The Institute focuses on high quality patient care, technology development of industrial significance and health research studies of social relevance.

VP on Kashi's Transformation

Meanwhile, Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, on Friday, lauded Kashi's remarkable transformation over the past two decades and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this transformation. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new Satram building at Varanasi's Sigra, Radhakrishnan said, "The Kashi I saw 25 years ago is completely different from the Kashi of today. This transformation has been made possible because of two great leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." (ANI)

