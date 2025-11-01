Kiara Advani Returns To Films After Motherhood, Teams Up For THIS Big Bollywood Project

After embracing motherhood, Kiara Advani is ready to return to the silver screen. The actress, who welcomed her daughter in July this year, has already signed her first post-delivery film.

Popular Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter in July this year. Kiara is currently on maternity break and has not officially announced any upcoming projects.

The actress was earlier set to star in Maddock Films' horror comedy“Shakti Shalini”, but reports suggest she has been replaced by Anit Padda. She was also announced as the lead in“Don 3”, but Kriti Sanon has reportedly taken her place in that film as well.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Kiara has now signed her first film after delivery. She is set to portray the legendary actress Meena Kumari in Siddharth P. Malhotra's upcoming film“Kamal Aur Meena.”

“Talks have been going on for months. In Kiara, the director has found an actor who possesses both the old-fashioned Bollywood charm and the emotional depth to do justice to Meena Kumari's life.”

As per reports, the shooting for“Kamal Aur Meena” will begin in the first half of 2026. This schedule will allow Kiara enough time to prepare for the role. Another insider added that Kiara will also learn the basics of Urdu as part of her preparation.

Notably,“Kamal Aur Meena” was officially announced in September last year.

Kiara made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the comedy-drama social thriller“Fugly.” However, she rose to prominence with“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Since then, she has delivered several successful films and become one of Bollywood's leading actresses. Up next, Kiara will be seen in“Kamal Aur Meena” and Yash's“Toxic.”