Bihar's Youth Seek Change, INDIA Bloc Will Form Govt: Congress's Mir

Congress Confident of INDIA Bloc Win in Bihar

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday said that Bihar's youth are seeking change after 20 years of Nitish Kumar's rule and expressed confidence that a government led by the INDIA bloc will be formed in the state.

Mir said that no factory has been set up in Bihar in the last 20 years, claiming that all new industries have gone to Gujarat. Speaking to ANI, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "People in Bihar want to end the 20-year rule, as it's a long time for any coalition or leader... Nitish Kumar and the BJP government have failed to stop youth migration or create jobs within Bihar... All new industries have gone to Gujarat... However, no factory has been set up in Bihar in 20 years... The youth are now seeking change, and a government of the INDIA bloc will be formed. Tejashwi, a young leader, will lead Bihar to prosperity."

NDA Releases 'Sankalp Patra', Promises Jobs and Aid

A day earlier, the NDA members in Bihar jointly released their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna on Friday in the high-stakes assembly elections. In the manifesto, the NDA has promised to provide over one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to provide skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centers in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training' Centre.

The ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana'. The NDA has promised to make 1 crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'.

According to the manifesto, the NDA promises to give Rs 10 lakh to various occupational groups belonging to the extremely backward classes.

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)