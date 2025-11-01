Bihar Run From Centre, People Unheard: Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP-JDU

'Double engine is actually a single engine': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised the BJP-JDU government in Bihar, alleging that the state is being run from the Centre and that the people's voices are not being heard. Speaking in Begusarai at an election rally, she questioned the concept of a "double engine" government, where the Centre and state governments are supposed to work together for development. "My understanding is that the people of Bihar are not heard at all. They are unheard by the BJP, and Nitish ji is also not heard. This government is being run from the Centre... So this double engine is actually a single engine. There is no double engine. You have seen it in other states also. Suddenly, a Chief Minister comes of whom no one has ever heard. Where did he come from? If there is a double engine, then first listen to the people of the state," said the Congress leader.

Questioning the NDA's governance model across the state, she further said, "They will make such comments that would make the people scared. But what do the people want? The people want to talk about the present and how they are sustaining themselves. PM Modi comes here and asks how many crores he should give. What does that mean? People here are struggling to make a living. Why did they not give jobs in the last 20 years of their government? Why do they want to do it now?"

Congress's legacy vs NDA's governance

Earlier in the day, addressing a public rally in Begusarai, Priyanka also invoked the legacy of the Congress party, reminding people of its contribution to Bihar's industrial and educational growth. "When the public becomes aware, politicians who live in palaces and focus on brandishing their image begin to feel afraid. That is why they resort to vote theft... Youth are unemployed, and corruption is prevailing in Bihar... All the factories you see in Bihar were Congress' initiatives; institutions like IIT and AIIMS were built by Jawaharlal Nehru... We demand equality in society to end the exploitation of minorities."

Criticising the ruling NDA alliance for its alleged token gestures toward women's empowerment, she added, "They did nothing for women in Bihar, but distributed Rs 10,000 just before the elections. Their intentions are not good. Cast your vote wisely, it is your right and a matter of self-respect."

Deteriorating law and order in Bihar

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent murder in Mokama, the Congress leader said the incident reflected the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. "This is a demonstration of what the people of Bihar are enduring every day. Ask any woman if she's safe. She's scared when she has to go out in the evening. She doesn't want to risk her life. She stays home because she feels unsafe. Because there's so much crime against women, children, Dalits and backward castes. Two days ago, a leader was murdered. Before that, some businessmen were also murdered. This is how these people are making a living... Inflation and unemployment are high... People are migrating. Healthcare is at a standstill. The educational facilities that once existed in Bihar are gone," she said.

'Jungle raj or mangal raj?': Akhilesh Yadav

Meawhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a murder incident in Mokama, saying that if such a crime can occur despite heavy security deployment, it raises the question of whether the state is under "jungle raj" or "mangal raj." The SP chief questioned the law and order situation and asked how such crimes could occur in areas where top leaders, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, were campaigning.

Speaking to ANI in Darbhanga, Akhilesh said, "A place where the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are campaigning, where such VIPs with Z+ security are present -- if a murder takes place at such a place, then it shows whether this is 'jungle raj' or 'mangal raj'." This remarks came after the man, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was found dead on October 30, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency.

The Bihar Assembly elections for the 243-seat will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

