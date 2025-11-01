EPFO's 73Rd Foundation Day: Mandaviya Launches New Enrollment Scheme

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) celebrated its 73rd Foundation Day at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded EPFO's historic role in securing the social and financial well-being of India's workforce. He urged the organisation to "script a new chapter in citizen-centric service delivery," guided by renewed purpose and vision.

Mandaviya's Vision: 'Sankalp to Siddhi'

"EPFO is not merely a fund--it represents the trust of India's workforce in social security," the Minister said. "As we celebrate this Foundation Day, it must ignite new motivation and new energy, inspiring all officers to chart a vision for the years ahead. This vision will guide EPFO's journey from Sankalp to Siddhi--from resolve to realization," Mandaviya added.

Union Minister Mandaviya emphasised that efficiency, transparency, and empathy must remain the driving forces of EPFO's transformation. "Every reform must reach workers in clear and simple terms so that the impact of change is felt directly in their lives," he said.

Calling upon officers to uphold trust through professionalism and compassion. He added, "EPFO must continue to cement citizens' faith by ensuring fairness, speed, and sensitivity in service delivery. Let it set global benchmarks in social security as we move towards Viksit Bharat 2047."

A Citizen-Centric Evolution

In her address, Vandana Gurnani, Secretary (Labour & Employment), commended EPFO's evolution from a compliance-based body into a citizen-centric institution. "Behind every file lies a dedicated worker, a family, and a dream. Each worker must be treated with complete dignity and respect, for social security is not just about systems--it is about people," she said.

Role in Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

Highlighting EPFO's central role in implementing the Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August 2025, she said, "This visionary programme aims to incentivize 3.5 crore new jobs and expand formal employment across sectors. EPFO's stewardship of this initiative reflects the Government's confidence in its institutional strength."

She added that EPFO must continue its journey from social security to national prosperity, becoming "a stronger pillar of a confident, compassionate, and Viksit Bharat."

Technological Strides and Future Reforms

Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, reaffirmed EPFO's commitment to efficiency, transparency, and reform. "Through initiatives such as the Centralised Pension Payment System, Aadhaar and Face Authentication, and the revamped ECR system, EPFO has made significant strides towards seamless, technology-driven service delivery," he said.

He announced that the upcoming EPFO 3.0 platform will further improve efficiency and accessibility, while new initiatives such as simplified withdrawal categories and the Viswas Scheme have eased compliance for employers. "Our focus remains on strengthening trust, expanding coverage, and ensuring that every worker experiences EPFO as a partner in progress," he added.

New Schemes and Initiatives Launched

On the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025, aimed at encouraging employers to voluntarily declare and enrol eligible employees. Operational from November 1, the scheme provides that employers will not be required to remit the employee's share of contribution if not deducted earlier, and only nominal penal damages of Rs 100 will apply. The scheme seeks to enhance workforce formalisation and promote ease of doing business.

During the event, Mandaviya also released a Coffee Table Book, State Profile 2025, and Reimagining Governance, chronicling EPFO's journey and achievements. A Special Cover was unveiled to mark the occasion. EPFO exchanged MoUs with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for digital life certificate submission and with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for data sharing. The Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2025 were presented to Regional, Zonal, and District Offices for exemplary performance and innovation.

