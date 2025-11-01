Massive Fire In J&K's Kupwara Chinar Corps Warriors Lead Rescue

A massive fire broke out at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, with the Chinar Corps warriors acting quickly to "prevent loss of life and property", the army said on Saturday, adding #ChinarWarriors to the Rescue.

A massive fire erupted in Muqdam Mohalla, Kandi Village, Kupwara District. Chinar Warriors acted quickly with precision to contain the blaze, averting potential tragedy and preventing loss of life & property. Timely medical assistance provided... twitter/6qmKrb41d4 - Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 1, 2025

Chinar Warriors Hailed for Averting Tragedy

"A massive fire erupted in Muqdam Mohalla, Kandi Village, Kupwara District," Chinar Corps said in a post on X on Saturday evening.

It went on to say that Chinar Warriors "acted quickly with precision to contain the blaze, averting potential tragedy and preventing loss of life & property."

"Timely medical assistance provided succour to the affected citizens," the post added. "Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the Nation and its citizens".

Commitment to Community Well-being

Earlier in the day, Chinar Corps organised Swachhata drives across Kupwara, reaffirming its commitment to hygiene, sustainability and community well-being.

"From clearing waste to revitalising public spaces, the initiative embodied service beyond duty, promoting sustainability and community participation for a cleaner, healthier tomorrow," the army said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)