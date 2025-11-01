Mokama Murder: RJD's Veena Devi Alleges Inaction, EC Transfers Officials

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Veena Devi on Saturday alleged that the local administration is not showing interest in investigating the recent incident in Mokama. Speaking to ANI in Mokama, Veena Devi said, "... I had no information about the incident, as I was in Marachi at a rally. When we were having dinner around 6 p.m., I received this information. I met family members of the deceased... The local administration is showing no interest in the investigation..."

On October 30, the man, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was found dead, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency. Mokama, known for its long association with influential and controversial "strongmen" in Bihar politics, such as Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh, and Surajbhan Singh, has once again drawn attention following the murder. The constituency, which votes in the first phase on November 6, is set for a high-stakes contest in the 2025 polls. The JD(U) has fielded Anant Singh, while the RJD has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

ECI Orders Transfer and Disciplinary Action

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate transfer of key administrative and police officials posted from the Mokama Assembly constituency and directed disciplinary action against them. According to an official statement from the poll body, the Commission has approved the transfer of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Barh-cum-Returning Officer, Chandan Kumar; Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Barh-1, Rakesh Kumar; and SDPO Barh-2, Abhishek Singh, in connection with Mokama Assembly Constituency.

The ECI has approved the posting of IAS officer Ashish Kumar, currently serving as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation, in place of Chandan Kumar. Similarly, Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID), Patna, will replace Rakesh Kumar, while Ayush Shrivastava, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ATS), Patna, will take charge in place of Abhishek Singh.

In a significant move, the Commission has also directed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against the three outgoing officers for alleged lapses during election-related duties. It has further instructed that Abhishek Singh, SDPO Barh-2, be placed under immediate suspension. Additionally, the poll body has directed the transfer of Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, and asked the state election office to submit a panel of officers for his replacement on an urgent basis.

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA of 'Protecting Criminals'

Earlier in the day, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav accused the ruling BJP-NDA of "protecting criminals" and questioned the Election Commission's silence. Referring to the Mokama murder case, Yadav said, "Murders are taking place in broad daylight, names are there in FIRs, but still the accused passes by the police station and campaigns, he is roaming around with a convoy of 40 people carrying guns and ammunition. A murder has taken place, but no action has been taken against even a single person." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)