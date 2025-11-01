Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
What India's Gen Z Thinks About AI, Massive Layoffs And Future Of Jobs?


Find Out what Gen Z really thinks about the future of jobs amid rising AI adoption and widespread layoffs. While 93% of Gen Z workers use multiple AI tools weekly to boost productivity, many also express concerns about job security and being replaced by AI. Find out how this generation balances optimism for AI's benefits with anxiety over automation, job stability, and career growth. Watch.

