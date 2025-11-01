Bihar Polls: Amit Shah's 'Pandavas' Vs Priyanka's 'Vote-Chori' Jibe

With polling day drawing closer in Bihar, electioneering has reached its peak as senior leaders from both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan have stepped up their campaigns.

Amit Shah attacks 'Mahathugbandhan', touts 'good governance'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rallies in Gopalganj and Samastipur, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held public meetings in Begusarai, criticising the ruling alliance over unemployment, corruption, and women's welfare. Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the opposition alliance, calling it a "Mahathugbandhan", filled with infighting. Drawing a contrast between the two collations, he compared the five parties in the NDA to the five 'Pandavas' and urged voters to choose between "15 years of jungle raj" and "20 years of good governance."

"Elections will be held here on 6th November, in the first phase of elections. On 6th November, you have to decide whose hands the governance of Bihar will be in - the hands that spread 'jungle raj' for 15 years or the hands of the NDA, which brought good governance for 20 years. For 20 years, Nitish Babu, and for the last 11 years, PM Modi and Nitish Babu together, left no stone unturned for the development of Bihar," Shah said while addressing a public rally in Gopalganj virtually.

"All five parties in the NDA are like five 'pandavas' and have entered the election arena together. Before us is 'Mahathugbandhan' which has such chaos and infighting that instead of contesting against us, they are contesting among themselves," he said.

Shah alleged that during the 'jungle raj' period, Bihar suffered from rampant lawlessness and crimes. "People of Gopalganj know about the deeds of Sadhu Yadav. During the time of jungle raj, countless murder incidents happened. Instead, PM Modi and Nitish Kumar worked for good governance in Bihar," Shah added.

NDA's promises for farmers

He also announced that the NDA government would revive all closed sugar mills in Bihar within five years. "PM Modi has made a very good effort to restart the closed sugar mills. The Riga sugar mill has been restarted. In the district, we have undertaken the work to start three sugar mills, an ethanol plant, rice mills, flour mills, and a dairy plant. We will work towards the prosperity of farmers by restarting all the closed sugar mills in Bihar within the next five years. People of Mahathugbandhan are talking about the MSP. I want to tell the farmers of Bihar that in 2014-15, the MSP of paddy was Rs 1,310; we have increased it to Rs 2,400. There is an increase of 81%," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi slams NDA on unemployment, alleges 'vote-chori'

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP-led government in Bihar of neglecting core issues and trying to "buy votes" through schemes like the Rs 10,000 grant under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. "... When the public becomes aware, politicians who live in palaces and focus on brandishing their image begin to feel afraid. That is why they resort to vote theft... Youth are unemployed, and corruption is prevailing in Bihar... All the factories you see in Bihar were Congress' initiatives; institutions like IIT and AIIMS were built by Jawaharlal Nehru..." she said while addressing a rally in Begusarai.

Accusing the NDA of ignoring women's empowerment and social equality, she added, "They did nothing for women in Bihar, but distributed Rs 10,000 just before the elections. Their intentions are not good. Cast your vote wisely, it is your right and a matter of self-respect."

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, approved by the Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the last week of August, aims to provide employment opportunities for women by offering them financial assistance to start their own businesses. Under this scheme, one woman in every family in the state is eligible to receive an initial financial grant of Rs 10,000.

She reiterated the Congress's claims of "vote-chori," alleging that 65 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls through the SIR process. "What the BJP government has done is weaken people. They have been in power for twenty years... your government has become weak, not strong. They have put your vote in danger. They follow a politics of division so that there is enmity between religions, enmity between castes. A false nationalism is being displayed across the country and here. To distract you, they raise one issue or another. They got SIR done, which resulted in 65 lakh votes being cut; your rights are being reduced. Your rights are being taken away. All the government schemes and benefits you receive are being weakened. The schemes and facilities that help you in your daily life are being deliberately undermined," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Bachhwara for Congress Candidate Garib Das and in Beldaur for Mithilesh Kumar.

Bihar election schedule and alliances

The NDA comprises the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha; while the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

