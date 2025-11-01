Prashant Kishor Calls JDU's Ashok Choudhary 'Most Corrupt Leader'

Prashant Kishor Accuses JDU Minister of Large-Scale Corruption

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Choudhary, alleging large-scale corruption and calling him "the most corrupt leader" in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government. Kishor also urged the people of Bihar to rise above caste-based politics and vote for change to ensure the state's development.

Addressing a gathering in a road show in Sheikhpura, Kishor said, "Bihar will develop when the people of Bihar will vote for politics by rising above caste politics." He alleged that Ashok Choudhary, a senior JDU minister, had accumulated wealth worth crores through corrupt means.

Calling Choudhary "an all-party leader," Kishor said, "An old politician and Nitish Kumar's government's most corrupt leader is Ashok Choudhary... He is in JDU. Father was in Congress. Daughter is in LJP (Ram Vilas)... He is an all-party leader. When I exposed that he bought a property of Rs 200 crores, he threatened me that he would file a defamation suit against me. But, 10 days later, he was scared and said that he would go to the people's court. "

The Jan Suraaj founder further claimed that Choudhary had "looted Rs 500-1000 crore from Bihar" and was now distributing money to influence voters. "He has looted Rs 500-1000 crores from Bihar, and now he is distributing money here. All of you must take that money, as it is our money looted from us," Kishor told the crowd.

Kishor, who has been running his Jan Suraaj campaign across Bihar, has repeatedly targeted Nitish Kumar and the NDA government over corruption, unemployment, and lack of development, while projecting his movement as an alternative political force in the state.

Piyush Goyal Slams Tejashwi Yadav's Job Promise

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the poll promise of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to provide a job to one member of every family in the State in case the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power after the conclusion of the assembly polls in Bihar.

Speaking with ANI, Goyal said, "Tejashwi Yadav's promises are a bunch of lies. Nitish Kumar's promises are trustworthy. This comes after Mahagathbandhan released its election manifesto -- Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran -- in Patna, promising, among other things, government jobs, free power and the old pension scheme. It promised that one member of every family will have a government job within 20 months of the formation of the new government.

NDA Clarifies 'One Crore Jobs' Promise

The Union Minister also countered RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's criticism of the NDA's job promise and clarified that the NDA's promise of one crore jobs includes both government and private sector opportunities, as well as global employment possibilities. (ANI)

