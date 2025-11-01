South Korea, Indonesia Seek To Boost Defense Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met on Saturday during the APEC summit in Gyeongju to discuss expanding military and security cooperation,reports, citing foreign media.

The talks focused on the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet, a long-term defense project both nations launched over a decade ago.

President Lee emphasized the need to sustain the partnership, noting that“negotiations are ongoing and depend on economic, pricing, and financing factors.”

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic ties and advancing regional defense collaboration.