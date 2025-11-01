South Korea, Indonesia Seek To Boost Defense Ties
The talks focused on the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet, a long-term defense project both nations launched over a decade ago.
President Lee emphasized the need to sustain the partnership, noting that“negotiations are ongoing and depend on economic, pricing, and financing factors.”
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic ties and advancing regional defense collaboration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment