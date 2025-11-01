Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Command Orders Execution Of Women Soldiers Who Refuse To Fight On Pokrovsk Front

Russian Command Orders Execution Of Women Soldiers Who Refuse To Fight On Pokrovsk Front


2025-11-01 03:09:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Atesh partisan movement shared this information on Telegram.

"Apparently, they want Pokrovsk as quickly as possible," the partisans said.

Read also: Ukrainian forces intercept Russian order to execute civilian in Kupiansk

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi earlier stated that a comprehensive operation was underway to destroy and push Russian forces out of Pokrovsk.

Photo for illustration purposes

UkrinForm

