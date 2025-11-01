Arab Bank Group Reports $818 Million In Nine-Month Net Profit, Up 9.3% Year-On-Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) – Arab Bank Group reported a net profit after tax of $818.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared with $748.6 million in the same period last year, marking a 9.3% year-on-year increase, according to the bank's financial statements.Total assets grew 8.9% to $76.8 billion as of September 30, 2025, while net loans and advances rose to $37 billion, up 8.6% from the previous year.Customer deposits also recorded healthy growth of 8%, reaching $55.8 billion, while shareholders' equity climbed to $12.9 billion, reinforcing the Group's strong capital base and its ability to fund future expansion.Chairman Sabih Masri said the Group's solid performance reflects its long-term strategic focus on sustainable growth, liquidity optimization, and robust capital and risk management.He noted that the results underscore Arab Bank's ability to navigate challenging market conditions while continuing to deliver innovative banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients across diverse markets.Masri added that the Group has expanded its regional footprint with the launch of Al Arabi Bank Iraq earlier this year, offering a full range of banking services through its branches in Iraq.He also highlighted the Group's strategy to strengthen its wealth management and private banking operations following the merger of Banque Gonet, a subsidiary of Arab Bank (Switzerland), with ONE Swiss Bank.Chief Executive Officer Randa Sadik said the Group's broad geographic diversification and multiple revenue streams have been instrumental in sustaining operating performance despite global economic headwinds.The Group maintained a strong liquidity position, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 73.2%, while adopting a prudent credit policy, maintaining over 100% coverage of non-performing loans, underscoring the quality of its loan portfolio and the strength of its risk framework.Sadik noted that the Group continues to maintain a strong capital adequacy ratio of 17.2%, well above regulatory minimums, with most of its capital held in core Tier 1 capital, providing a solid buffer against market volatility.She added that Arab Bank remains committed to digital transformation and innovation, investing in cutting-edge technologies to enhance the customer experience and drive sustainable growth amid rapid changes in the global banking landscape.