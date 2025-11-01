Qatar Chamber First Vice Chairman Meets Kerala's Chief Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: First Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari met with HE Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the private sectors in both countries as well as promote mutual investments and increase trade exchange.

Al Kuwari highlighted the strong economic, trade and investment relations between Qatar and India, stressing the Chamber's support for fostering partnerships and alliances between Qatari and Indian business communities.