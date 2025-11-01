403
Knight Frank Executes Sale Of Revier Hotel In Business Bay, Dubai
| Knight Frank has advised on the sale of the 230 key Revier Hotel in Business Bay, acting on behalf of Fortimo Group, a Swiss developer. The hotel has been acquired by a European investor.
Having opened in 2021, the hotel combines contemporary Swiss design with a lifestyle setting and operates under the Swiss-born Revier brand, in a well connected Business Bay location, near Downtown Dubai. The hotel will be repositioned and rebranded under the Barceló Hotel Group, marking another step in the Spanish group's regional expansion strategy and reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the most active hotel investment markets in the Middle East. Kostas Erotokritou, Senior Manager – Hotel Capital Markets, who led the transaction, commented:“This transaction underlines the strength and resilience of Dubai's hospitality market. The hotel's forthcoming repositioning under Barceló Hotel Group will unlock further operational value, and ensure the asset remains well aligned with the city's evolving tourism landscape.” Andrew Love, Regional Partner – Head of Commercial Transactional Services, MENA, added:“We are delighted to have advised on the sale of the Revier Hotel. This deal reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients across the region, and our continued role in executing complex hospitality transactions.” The sale of Revier Hotel Dubai adds to Knight Frank's strong track record of hotel transactions in the MENA region, with 15 successful hotel sales in the past 24 months.
|About Knight Frank: Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 600+ offices across 50+ territories and more than 20,000 people. The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants. In the MENA region, we have strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. For the past 16 years, we have been offering integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and management. Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of what we do, we blend this understanding with our global resources to provide you with tailored solutions that meet your specific needs. At Knight Frank, excellence, innovation, and a genuine focus on our clients drives everything we do. We are not just consultants; we are trusted partners in property ready to support you on your real estate journey, no matter the scale of your endeavour.
