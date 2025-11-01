REI Expo 2025 Kicks Off In Greater Noida, Showcases Global Clean-Energy & Battery Innovations

MENAFN - KNN India)The 18th Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo opened on October 30 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The event, organised by Informa Markets in India, is being held in conjunction with the third edition of The Battery Show India (TBSI).

The three-day event brings together global industry leaders, technology providers, and investors under the theme, 'Decoding Pathways to Achieve Net Zero'.

The 2025 editions of the REI Expo and TBSI feature participation from more than 1,000 exhibitors and 1,400 brands, with over 55,000 professionals expected to attend, reported FE.

The combined showcase underscores the growing convergence of renewable power, energy storage, and electric mobility ecosystems as India advances its decarbonisation agenda.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets, India, noted the rapid pace of India's clean-energy expansion, with renewable capacity crossing 250 GW in 2025 and the country targeting 500 GW by 2030.

He highlighted the Ministry of Power's approval of a Rs 5,400-crore viability-gap funding scheme to support 30 GWh of battery-energy storage projects, in addition to 13.2 GWh already in development. The initiative is expected to draw Rs 33,000 crore in investments by 2028, he said.

Industry leaders emphasised the role of the expo in shaping India's renewable-energy ecosystem.

Reinforcing the event's global significance, pavilions from Germany, Belgium, China, Japan, and Korea - supported by the European Union's Cluster Collaboration Platform - are showcasing international advancements.

In addition, a dedicated Bio-Energy Pavilion, backed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), features 65 companies, reflecting India's expanding focus on diversified renewable-energy technologies.

