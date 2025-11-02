Stalin To Chair All-Party Meeting Today On Voter List Revision In Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be held in Chennai on Sunday to discuss the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls scheduled to begin next week across the state.

The meeting, which comes amid growing political reactions to the Election Commission's decision, is expected to set the tone for how various political parties approach the exercise.

According to sources, the special revision process - similar to the one recently undertaken in Bihar - is slated to begin on Tuesday (November 4) in Tamil Nadu.

The ruling DMK and its allies have raised concerns over the timing and procedure of the revision, alleging that it could be misused for political advantage. In response, Chief Minister Stalin has called for a comprehensive consultation to ensure all political voices are heard before the revision formally begins.

The meeting will commence at 10 a.m. at Thyagaraya Nagar, with invitations extended not only to DMK's alliance partners but also to parties outside the ruling coalition.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directive, senior DMK functionaries-including organising secretary Poochi Murugan, Port Kaja, and Austin-personally delivered invitation letters to leaders of various parties over the past two days.

While major opposition parties such as the AIADMK, BJP, and the Anbumani Ramadoss faction of the PMK have decided to stay away from the discussions, several other non-allied parties have confirmed participation. These include the DMDK, Tamizhaga Makkal Katchi (TAMAK), Thamizhaga Vetri Kazham (TVK), and smaller regional outfits. In total, invitations were reportedly sent to around 60 political parties across Tamil Nadu.

Political analysts say Sunday's meeting will likely focus on seeking assurances from the Election Commission to maintain transparency and fairness during the revision process.

The parties are expected to put forth specific suggestions on voter verification, inclusion of new voters, and removal of discrepancies from the rolls. The deliberations are also anticipated to shape the state government's next steps, particularly in coordinating with the Election Commission and district officials.

As the opposition continues to question the neutrality of the process, Sunday's all-party consultation is seen as a crucial political moment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.