Rotated Bayern Dismantle Leverkusen, Extend Perfect Run In Bundesliga

Berlin, Nov 2 (IANS) Bayern Munich continued its impeccable start to the Bundesliga season with a commanding 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, ending the visitors' 37-match unbeaten away run.

With a crucial UEFA Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain ahead, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany made seven changes from midweek's Cup win. Captain Manuel Neuer returned in goal, while youngsters Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl earned starts. Star trio Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz began on the bench.

Despite the rotation, Bayern immediately took charge and pressed Leverkusen deep into its half. The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Bischof threaded a through ball to Serge Gnabry, who finished past goalkeeper Mark Flekken. Six minutes later, Nicolas Jackson rose highest to meet Konrad Laimer's cross and doubled the lead. Just before halftime, Raphael Guerreiro's low delivery was turned by Loic Bade into his own net, sealing the result before the break.

The second half offered few surprises. Jackson missed a close-range header early on, while Kompany later introduced Kane, Olise and Diaz to conserve energy before next week's European clash. Leverkusen, unable to create meaningful chances, never looked likely to mount a comeback.

The result extended Bayern's winning streak to 15 games across all competitions, solidifying its position at the top of the Bundesliga. Leverkusen suffered its first league defeat since the opening round and first away loss in nearly two years.

"We must acknowledge Bayern's quality, they punished our mistakes and deserved the win," said Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand. "We're not happy with the performance, but we move forward."

Bayern now shifts focus to Tuesday's Champions League trip to PSG, while Leverkusen faces Benfica on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig reclaimed second place with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart, Heidenheim held Frankfurt to a 1-1 draw, Borussia Monchengladbach thrashed St. Pauli 4-0, Mainz drew 1-1 with Bremen, and Union Berlin and Freiburg played out a goalless stalemate.