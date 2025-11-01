Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Minister Meets French Envoy, Director Of ILO Office In Qatar

2025-11-01 02:14:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Labour, Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, met this week with French ambassador Arnaud Pescheux.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance and further develop them, particularly in the field of labour. HE Dr al-Marri also met with Director of the ILO Office in Qatar, Francesco d'Ovidio.
The meeting reviewed the framework of bilateral co-operation between Qatar and the ILO, and to follow up on the progress and key developments of the ongoing joint programme. HE Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri ILO Arnaud Pescheux Francesco d'Ovidio

Gulf Times

