Swiss Interior Minister Opens 31St Edition Of Geneva Film Festival

“It is certainly only at the GIFF that it is possible to move seamlessly from a film about Betty Bossi to an immersion in the challenges of new technologies in the same week,” said Baume-Schneider at the opening ceremony.

Afterwards, the audience was able to watch the Swiss premiere of the film L'Inconnu de la grande arche by Stéphane Demoustier, which traces the unknown fate of Johan Otto von Spreckelsen, the Danish architect of the Grande Arche de la Défense in Paris.

During the ten days of the 31st edition, the Geneva International Film Festival will screen and honour current international films. Guests of honour include film director Frears, who will receive the Film & Beyond Award, and screenwriter Ball.

