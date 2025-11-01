Alfardan Automotive Announces Opening Of Its Regional Logistical Hub

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alfardan Automotive has proudly announced the opening of its state-of-the-art automotive and spare parts logistics hub at Umm Alhoul Free Zone.This milestone marks a major step forward in Alfardan Automotive's strategic vision to enhance operational excellence, expand its logistics capabilities, and reinforce Qatar's growing position as a regional leader in mobility and supply chain innovation.Located near Hamad Port, the new Alfardan Automotive Trading facility spans over 67,000 square-metre and has been developed as part of Alfardan Automotive's long-term investment to deliver world-class automotive operations and customer service capabilities.blade-->





The facility includes a 12,860 square-metre built-up area and a 24 work bays Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) centre. It specialises in automotive and spare parts logistics, servicing passenger vehicles, motorcycles, heavy equipment, and related components.



The hub is designed to handle a wide range of logistics functions, including indoor and outdoor vehicle storage with a total capacity of approximately 1,500 units, as well as temperature-controlled bays tailored for luxury vehicles. In addition, the 5,800 square-metre Alfardan Commercial warehouse accommodates premium tires, batteries, lubricants, and paints, ensuring seamless supply chain operations that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.



The hub incorporates advanced logistics and inventory management systems to optimise import, and storage operations.



The new hub underscores Alfardan Automotive's enduring commitment to providing its partners and customers with exceptional service while driving innovation across the automotive value chain.



Omar Hussain Alfardan, Managing Director of Alfardan Corporation, commented:"Alfardan Automotive has built a long-standing legacy in Qatar's luxury automotive market, delivering cutting-edge products while maintaining exceptional customer care and industry best practices. The opening of our regional logistics hub represents an extension of this commitment, offering a qualitatively elevated level of logistical services that enhances our operational capabilities, supports our dealership networks, and complements Qatar's broader trading and economic activities. This hub reinforces the country's growth as a regional centre for logistics and mobility, reflecting our shared vision for economic growth and sustainable development."Developed in partnership with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), the project reflects a shared vision to position Qatar as a premier destination for automotive logistics and advanced mobility services.QFZ has provided a world-class environment and infrastructure framework that enables strategic investments, such as Alfardan Automotive Trading's new hub to thrive and contribute to Qatar's national development objectives.This landmark facility will serve as a cornerstone for Alfardan Automotive's future growth, empowering its brands and partners to deliver even greater efficiency, customer satisfaction, and sustainable progress within the mobility sector