Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Foreign Minister Plans Visit to Ramallah

2025-06-01 05:14:34
(MENAFN) Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, is set to head a delegation from the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee on a visit to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank this Sunday.

This visit comes as international momentum increases in support of Palestinian statehood.

According to a Saudi-operated news broadcaster, Prince Faisal will lead the committee charged with galvanizing global efforts to halt the Israeli military campaign in Gaza and to foster a political framework aimed at ending the Israeli occupation.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet senior Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas.

The timing of this visit coincides with growing preparations for an upcoming UN conference in New York next month.

This conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, will focus on advancing the possibility of a two-state resolution to the ongoing conflict.

This visit is historically significant, marking the first time a senior Saudi diplomat has traveled to Palestinian territories since 1967.

Earlier remarks from Mazen Ghoneim, the Palestinian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, conveyed on a Saudi state-run news broadcaster, highlighted that the foreign minister will be accompanied by leading diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, and other nations.

Ghoneim emphasized, “The ministerial visit… is considered a clear message. The Palestinian cause is a central issue to Arabs and Muslims.”

The delegation’s trip follows a recent meeting of the committee in Madrid, where participants reaffirmed their commitment to implementing a two-state solution based on the borders established on June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem recognized as Palestine’s capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

