New Haven Barracks/ DUI-Drug, Possession Of Methamphetamine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004814

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/31/25, 1451 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7, New Haven

VIOLATIONS: DUI-Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine

ACCUSED: Zachary Senesac

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/31/25 at approximately 1451 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 near the intersection with Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Zachary Senesac (36) of Grand Isle, VT. While speaking with Senesac, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. Senesac was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During the arrest, methamphetamine was found on Senesac's person. At the conclusion of processing and a drug influence evaluation, Senesac was transported to Porter Medical Center, where he provided an evidentiary blood sample. Senesac was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.