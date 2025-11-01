New Haven Barracks/ DUI-Drug, Possession Of Methamphetamine
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5004814
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/31/25, 1451 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7, New Haven
VIOLATIONS: DUI-Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine
ACCUSED: Zachary Senesac
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/31/25 at approximately 1451 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 near the intersection with Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Zachary Senesac (36) of Grand Isle, VT. While speaking with Senesac, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. Senesac was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During the arrest, methamphetamine was found on Senesac's person. At the conclusion of processing and a drug influence evaluation, Senesac was transported to Porter Medical Center, where he provided an evidentiary blood sample. Senesac was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
