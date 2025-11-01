Cambodia Arrests 106 Indonesians For Online Scams

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: Cambodian authorities had arrested 106 Indonesians, including 36 women, on suspicion of conducting online scams, said a press release from the Ad-Hoc Committee to Combat Online Scams on Saturday.

The suspects were detained on Friday during a raid on a rental building in Phnom Penh's Tuol Kork district, the press release said, adding that dozens of telephones and desktop computers, as well as two cars, were also confiscated during the crackdown.

"In the framework of the anti-online scam campaign, the authorities across the country will take the strictest legal action against all the masterminds involved in cyber scams, without any exception," the press release said.

The Southeast Asian country has launched an unprecedented nationwide crackdown on cyber scam networks, aiming to maintain and protect security, public order and social safety.

According to Cambodia's Ad-Hoc Committee to Combat Online Scams, the kingdom has arrested more than 3,400 online scam suspects from 20 nationalities during the past four months.