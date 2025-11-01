Arabian Dyar Partners With Google To Launch An AI Transformation Into Real Estate Intelligence



Strategic partnership announced at Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2025, marking Arabian Dyar's first participation at the event.

Partnership marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Saudi Arabia's real estate sector to harness AI and data analytics. Initiative positions Arabian Dyar as a smart developer's redefining efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October, 2025: Arabian Dyar Real Estate Development Company today announced a strategic partnership with Google, marking the launch of a new phase in its transformation into a real estate intelligence company. The collaboration represents a qualitative shift in Arabian Dyar's business model, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to redefine development strategy, investment decision-making, and project design.

The partnership was officially signed on Day 1 of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2025 in Riyadh, marking Arabian Dyar's inaugural participation at the prestigious event.

Under the partnership, Google will serve as a global advisor and technology partner to Arabian Dyar, supporting the company's adoption of advanced digital platforms and AI-driven systems for real estate planning, design, and management. The collaboration aims to convert data into actionable insights, improving forecasting accuracy, accelerating project timelines, and optimizing efficiency across the development lifecycle.

“This partnership marks a new era for Arabian Dyar. By joining forces with Google, we are embedding intelligence into every dimension of our work, from land selection and design to operations and community management. This transformation reflects our belief that the future of real estate lies in connecting smarter, not just constructing more,” said Eng. Muammar Alatawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Arabian Dyar.“Our goal is to create a new model of Saudi excellence where heritage inspires innovation and intelligence powers progress. Together with Google, we are building not only smarter communities but a smarter future for the Kingdom.”

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the partnership supports the Kingdom's broader push toward digital transformation, sustainability, and economic diversification. By integrating AI into its operations, Arabian Dyar seeks to enhance decision quality, reduce operational risks, and develop communities that are more efficient, adaptive, and responsive to residents' needs.

The transformation will also reinforce Arabian Dyar's commitment to empowering Saudi talent through digital upskilling and knowledge exchange. The initiative will introduce AI and data literacy programs for employees, young professionals, and ecosystem partners - equipping them with the tools to lead the next phase of Saudi Arabia's urban evolution.

The partnership with Google reflects Arabian Dyar's core values of innovation, agility, and youthful spirit, and its dedication to deploying advanced technology to serve the Kingdom's people and economy. The company's strategy focuses on creating intelligent, sustainable communities where digital foresight drives growth and long-term prosperity.

Arabian Dyar's participation at FII 2025, including its booth and leadership presence in key sessions, highlights its growing role as a visionary leader in sustainable urban development and digital innovation within the Kingdom.

Two senior leaders from Arabian Dyar will participate in prominent panel sessions during the FII conference, underscoring the company's thought leadership and commitment to innovation.

Anis Alhabshi, Vice President of Arabian Dyar, will speak on October 29, 2025, in a session titled“How to Optimize Organizations for Massive Developments.” Muammar Alatawi, Chairman of Arabian Dyar, will join a plenary panel on October 30, 2025, titled“Should Economic Strength Be Measured by Constructing More or Connecting Better?”.

This milestone follows Arabian Dyar's recent recognition by Construction Week Middle East, which named it among the Top 100 GCC Developers of 2025, underscoring the company's expanding influence in Saudi Arabia's development landscape.

About Arabian Dyar:

Arabian Dyar, established in 2011, is a pioneering Saudi real estate developer delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Yanbu. Rooted in Arabian values and driven by innovation, sustainability, and advanced technology, the company creates vibrant communities that enhance quality of life. A trusted partner in large-scale national developments, luxury projects, and strategic logistics initiatives, Arabian Dyar aligns closely with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its urban and economic transformation goals. Recognized among the Top 100 GCC Developers of 2025 by Construction Week Middle East, the company combines creative urban planning with precise execution through its wholly owned contracting arm, Shahm Contracting, enabling full lifecycle project management from design to post-handover. Delivering on its promise of“Together We Prosper”, as of 2025, Arabian Dyar's portfolio is valued at approximately $2.93 billion, with over $1 billion in completed projects and $1.26 billion under development.