KFSHRC And CNHI Sign Agreement To Facilitate Redirection Of Overseas Treatment Referrals

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre KFSHRC and the Center of National Health Insurance CHNI have signed a cooperation agreement to treat selected cases domestically at KFSHRC that would otherwise be referred abroad.

The framework defines a clear governance model to shift eligible referrals into KFSHRC's clinical programs, improve patient experience and outcomes, ensure spending efficiency and financial sustainability, and advance national self-sufficiency in highly specialized care, fully aligned with the Health Sector Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

The signing took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, with signatories: Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre; and Yasser bin Mohammed Al-Quhaidan, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for National Health Insurance.

Under the agreement, CNHI will organize and fund treatment for cases redirected from out-of-Kingdom care to KFSHRC, while KFSHRC serves as a national provider for those patients within its designated Centers of Excellence. This initiative will be implemented in coordination with the Medical Referrals Centre (MRC). Services will be delivered across eight centers: oncology, heart, neurosciences, organ transplantation, surgical specialties, medical specialties, women and child health, and genomics, through defined clinical programs that substitute for overseas referrals.

Operationally, KFSHRC will review each referred case, prepare a treatment plan for CNHI and the Medical Referrals Center, and retain the right to accept or decline individual cases based on capacity.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

The Center for National Health Insurance (CNHI), the national entity responsible for purchasing, and financing healthcare services on behalf of beneficiaries, plays a vital role in enabling strategic partnerships that enhance access to specialized care, improve efficiency, and ensure the sustainability of healthcare spending across the Kingdom.