Herat Factories' Products Exported To Global Markets

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Officials of the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines say that dozens of industrial companies in the western province are currently exporting their products to international markets.

Abdul Naser Amin, head of the chamber, said the main export items from Herat include yarn, aluminum utensils, beverages, food products, and pickles, which are being shipped to European, American, and Asian countries.

According to Amin, the yarn produced in Herat Industrial Park meets international quality standards and is exported to countries such as Turkey and China.

He said the quality and packaging of domestic products have improved in recent years, and around 350 types of export goods are now produced in factories across the province.

More than 1,170 companies are operating in the Herat Industrial Park, employing around 150,000 workers, the report added.

Herat Industrial Park is considered one of the largest manufacturing hubs in Afghanistan, playing a significant role in economic growth and job creation in the country's western region.

hz/ma