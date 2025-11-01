KFSHRC And Lifera Sign Mou To Advance Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing And Localization In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) and Lifera, A PIF Company focused on the localization and expansion of Saudi Arabia's biopharma sector, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development, manufacturing, and localization of cell and gene therapies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting national priorities in biopharmaceutical innovation and patient access.

The signing took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, with the attendance of H.E. Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, with signatories: Dr. Jackie Ying, Chief Innovation & Research Officer, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre; and Vivek Bachhawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Lifera.

Through this collaboration, the parties will work to establish the capabilities and partnerships required to bring advanced therapies from concept to clinic in the Kingdom, including activities that enable technology transfer, workforce development, GMP-compliant production, clinical evaluation, and pathways that support sustainable local manufacturing and supply resilience. The initiative aims to strengthen the national biopharma ecosystem while expanding access to cutting-edge therapies for patients in Saudi Arabia.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.