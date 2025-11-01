PCFC Central Laboratory Conducts Over 3,300 Environmental Analyses Since The Start Of 2025

Abdullah Belhoul: We are intensifying our efforts to enhance the efficiency of environmental inspection systems and ensure compliance with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

The Central Laboratory of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) announced that it has conducted 3,332 environmental analyses during the first nine months of 2025, aimed at ensuring the efficiency and safety of environmental systems across the areas under the Corporation's supervision. This represents a 25.5% growth compared to the same period in 2024.

Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of Department of the Planning and Development– Trakhees, affirmed the Corporation's commitment to implementing the Dubai Government's directives on maintaining a sustainable and safe environment. This is achieved through continuous enhancement of environmental testing systems and ensuring compliance with the highest international standards and approved regulations.

Belhoul highlighted that the Central Laboratory has significantly intensified its efforts since the beginning of the year, in line with the growing requirements for environmental monitoring and quality of life in Dubai. The laboratory carried out 750 stack emission tests to ensure the quality of ambient air, 32 noise-level assessments in industrial and residential zones, and 33 indoor air quality analyses in key facilities.

He added that demand for water, marine, and other environmental analyses has grown considerably, driven by rising environmental awareness and stricter compliance regulations. This underscores the laboratory's vital role in supporting Dubai's environmental sustainability ecosystem and ensuring safer, healthier surroundings across all areas under PCFC's jurisdiction.

Belhoul further noted that the laboratory's analyses were almost evenly distributed between regulatory and commercial purposes with 1,744 regulatory tests and 1,588 commercial tests, reflecting a balance between its regulatory mission and its service role in providing high-quality environmental testing solutions to stakeholders.

He explained that the Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability Department at Trakhees continues to enhance and streamline its environmental testing services. Turnaround times vary depending on the type of test, with 15 days required for marine analyses, 12 days for drinking water tests, and 8 days for environmental, seawater, and wastewater analyses. Report issuance times have also improved significantly, with most results now delivered within five to six working days.

For his part, Salem Al Hammadi, Director of the Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability Department at Trakhees, stated that the laboratory currently performs all tests mandated under Dubai's local regulations, encompassing different types of analysis including 23 chemical analyses, 13 environmental analyses, and 11 microbiological analyses. He also revealed the introduction of seven new advanced devices and technologies this year, designed to enhance the precision and efficiency of testing processes through the latest innovations in the field.

In terms of geographical distribution, Jabel Ali Free Zone -Jafza accounted for the majority of analyses with 2,221 tests, followed by Dubai Maritime City with 356 tests, and Palm Jumeirah with 288 tests. Other areas included industrial zones, ports, and residential communities such as Jebel Ali Industrial Area, Deira Island, Al Hamriya, and Umm Suqeim.

Al Hammadi also emphasized the ongoing collaboration with various government entities and strategic partners to further support Dubai's environmental policies, in line with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which aims to promote environmental sustainability, public health, and reinforce Dubai's vision of becoming the best city to live in the world.