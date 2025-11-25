Clock Starts To Tick For Actor Dileep As Court Verdict In Actress Abduction Case Slated For Dec 8

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 25 (IANS) A Kerala court on Tuesday announced that it will pronounce its verdict on December 8 in the sensational 2017 actress abduction and assault case, in which popular Malayalam actor Dileep stands as the eighth accused, charged with criminal conspiracy.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has directed all 10 accused to be present in the Court on December 8.

Dileep was arrested and spent several weeks in jail before getting bail in 2017.

The case stems from one of the most shocking incidents in Kerala's recent history.

On February 17, 2017, a leading Malayalam actress was abducted and sexually assaulted inside a moving car while travelling from a film set in Thrissur to Kochi.

The prime accused, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, was arrested soon after, along with his close associates, all alleged to be part of the assault plan.

After spending seven years in jail, Suni was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Investigators state that Suni had been working on film shooting sets as a driver since 2010 and had known Dileep personally.

According to the police charge sheet, Dileep allegedly harboured deep personal resentment against the actress, accusing her of informing his former wife about his alleged relationship with another actor -- a development that reportedly caused friction and led to marital upheaval.

The prosecution claims this strained personal equation led to a conspiracy, with Dileep purportedly seeking revenge by using Suni and his associates to intimidate and humiliate the actress.

Dileep, however, has consistently denied all allegations, claiming he has been framed.

The case, unprecedented for its combination of cinema and crime, has seen prolonged legal proceedings, high-stakes witness testimonies, multiple forensic examinations, allegations of evidence tampering, and intense media scrutiny over the years.

As the court moves toward the long-awaited verdict, the Malayalam film industry, legal observers, and the public are preparing for a judgment that could have far-reaching implications not just for the high-profile accused but for questions of justice, accountability, and the rights of survivors in India's entertainment sector.