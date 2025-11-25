403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives GCC Dms
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah and his counterparts from Gulf States.
This includes UAE's Mohammad bin Mubarak Al-Mazrouei, Bahrain's Lieutenant-General Abdullah bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi, Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab Al-Said and Qatar's Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
His Highness the Crown Prince also met with GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, and Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraian, on occasion of the 22nd meeting of the Joint Defense Council of GCC Defense Ministers in Kuwait.
His Highness the Crown Prince relayed the greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his well wishes of success.
Attending the meeting were director of Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Sabah and other top officials. (end)
