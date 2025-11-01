AUS' Pink October Supports UAE-Grown Innovation In Breast Cancer Care, Raising AED 106,000

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Student-led Bound by the Ribbon campaign turns campus participation into fuel for AUS precision drug-delivery experiments and patient-friendly care

Sharjah, UAE,October 2025 - All October long, a wave of pink moved across American University of Sharjah (AUS), from café counters to studio halls, from engineering labs to business classrooms. What began as a student-led idea, the Bound by the Ribbon campaign became a campuswide movement to fuel an AUS-developed targeted breast cancer therapy now undergoing in vivo testing. With every pink-themed purchase and every contribution at campus pop-ups, the AUS community provided support to accelerate research on delivering chemotherapy precisely where it is needed while sparing healthy tissue, raising AED 106,000 to support the next phase.

“This campaign shows what happens when student energy meets an important purpose,” said Shaima Bin Taliah, Vice Chancellor for Student Experience at AUS.“Our community did not stop at awareness, it asked how to turn solidarity into science. By making giving effortless and meaningful, we are helping to move research forward where it counts, toward better outcomes for patients.”

Throughout the month, campus outlets introduced special pink-themed items and directed profits to breast cancer treatment research led by Dr. Ghaleb Husseini, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering. The initiative was co-organized by the AUS Student Council, Student Association of Foreign Affairs (SAFA) and the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs in partnership with all four colleges and the Emirati Cultural Club, weaving awareness, education and philanthropy into the rhythm of campus life.

“From the first brainstorm to the final activation, students led the way,” said Qusai Al Tah, computer engineering student and President of the AUS Student Council.“This was more than a campaign, it was the beginning of a legacy-a collective vision of unity and purpose, bringing creativity, compassion and community together under one cause, backing research that can change how patients experience treatment.”

The campaign culminated in a community gathering that celebrated people and impact on October 28. The AUS Student Council opened the program, followed by reflections from SAFA. The program also featured a panel discussion with Dr. Houriya Kazim, the UAE's first female surgeon, moderated by Tala Ali, a computer engineering student and Campus Services Coordinator for the AUS Student Council. Dr. Kazim discussed her work and shared inspiring stories of survivors she has encountered. Dr. Husseini then delivered a TEDx-style keynote connecting laboratory innovation to patient hope. The event closed with recognition of contributors and a campus tour showcasing how support translates into action across AUS.

Building on years of AUS innovation and two United States patents recognizing the platform's ultrasound-activated antibody-guided chemotherapy delivery concept, Dr. Husseini's team is advancing targeted systems intended to concentrate therapy at the tumor site while helping protect healthy tissue. Funds raised through Bound by the Ribbon will support the remaining critical preclinical testing required to validate and optimize this approach for real-world translation.

“Our vision is simple: make treatment smarter and gentler,” said Dr. Husseini.“With AUS standing behind us, we are in the process of completing our critical preclinical testing and moving our targeted approach another decisive step toward patient care.”

Partners' support helped translate momentum into impact, with Sharjah Islamic Bank sponsoring the initiative and Kamin, a UAE-based contemporary abaya and lifestyle brand, supporting the campaign in a collective push for community health and UAE-driven research.

On this occasion, Jassem AlBlooshi, Head of Strategic Management at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said:“Sharjah Islamic Bank is committed to extending its social responsibility to the fields of health, education and empowerment, in line with its vision of building a cohesive and sustainable society that balances human values with economic progress. Our main sponsorship of the“Bound by the Ribbon” initiative, organized by AUS in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reflects this commitment and reinforces our deep belief in the importance of promoting health awareness, encouraging a culture of early detection and strengthening preventive practices as the first line of defence for community well-being.”

He added:“The Bank's support for such community initiatives is not merely a corporate duty, but a genuine expression of our conviction that people are the core and ultimate goal of development. Protecting their lives and health is a shared responsibility we all bear. Through our ongoing partnerships with academic and community institutions, we continue to work toward building a more conscious, healthier society-one that preserves both hope and life.”

