China Escalates Nexperia Dispute As Malaysia Shift Looms

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beijing has criticized the Netherlands for failing to help Wingtech Technology regain control of Nexperia, a Dutch chipmaker, pushing the dispute onto the diplomatic stage again after a previous confrontation in October.

A Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson urged the Dutch government to correct its“wrongdoing” and remove the obstacles to restore stability to the global semiconductor supply chain.

“It is perplexing that, in the face of widespread anxiety and concern within the global industry, the Dutch side remains unmoved and persists in its own course, showing no sense of responsibility whatsoever for the security of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains, nor has it taken any substantive action,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Dutch side's“improper” administrative intervention in Nexperia's internal affairs in October had triggered a global semiconductor supply chain crisis, for which the Netherlands must bear full responsibility.

The comments followed Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans statement to the daily De Telegraaf in a recent interview that government intervention in the Nexperia case had been unavoidable.

“I wouldn't characterize it as enjoyable, but it was necessary,” Karremans said.“And I don't let my decisions be guided by whether they're enjoyable or not.”

The sharp diplomatic exchange contrasted with the tone struck by officials from both sides in late November, when Beijing and The Hague publicly emphasized cooperation following high-level meetings held on November 18 and 19. At that time, both governments spoke positively about efforts to stabilize semiconductor supply chains and reduce friction.

In late September 2025, the United States expanded its Entity List rules to automatically cover companies majority‐owned by sanctioned firms. Within days, the Dutch government invoked its Goods Availability Act to take temporary control of Nexperia, citing governance concerns.

On October 7, a Dutch court suspended Nexperia's chief executive Zhang Xuezheng and appointed its chief financial officer Stefan Tilger as interim head.

In early October, Beijing restricted exports of Nexperia's China-made chip products. Nexperia also halted wafer shipments to its Dongguan plant due to unsettled payments from its unit, Nexperia China.