WILDERMUTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Wildermuth Fund And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the Wildermuth Fund (“Wildermuth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:WEFCX, NASDAQ:WESFX. NASDAQ:WEIFX) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Wildermuth Class A (WESFX), Class C (WEFCX), and/or Class I (WEIFX) shares between November 1, 2020 through June 29, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 29, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



Wildermuth Fund (the“Fund”) is a closed-end investment company that operated as an interval mutual fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and Wildermuth Advisory, LLC (the“Adviser”) served as the Fund's investment adviser until November 1, 2023. WithumSmith+Brown, PC's was the Fund's auditor during the Class Period.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, by (1) miscalculating the fair value of the Fund's investments without sufficient, reliable evidence to support them; (2) failing to disclose that certain portfolio companies with questionable going concern value were being propped up with monthly cash infusions by the Fund; and (3) intentionally inflating the Fund's net asset value, leading to the payment of excessive and unearned advisory fees to the Adviser, all of which damaged Class members.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wildermuth shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



