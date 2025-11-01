403
BRIAN T. METZGER, LUTCF® NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE's PRESIDENT's COUNCIL FOR 2025
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Brian T. Metzger, LUTCF®, has been named a member of the 2025 President's Council of New York Life, one of the company's highest levels of achievement. This honor recognizes the top-producing financial professionals across the nation, and it places Mr. Metzger among the most accomplished advisors in New York Life's elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents.
Mr. Metzger has been a New York Life agent since 2008 and is associated with New York Life's El Paso General Office in Texas.
“I'm honored to earn this recognition and to be part of such an amazing team,” said Mr. Metzger.“Our clients have highly complex financial needs, and I'm passionate about using my experience to help them build great lives for themselves and their families.”
Brian Metzger is a Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF®) and holds his FINRA Series 6, 63, 7, 66, and 24 licenses, in addition to his Life and Health licenses. In his role as President of Business Development at Crown Wealth Strategies, he focuses on scaling the firm's unique concierge model for estate, insurance, and business planning strategies. Prior to joining Crown, he served as a Partner at New York Life's El Paso General Office, where he was named“Partner of the Year” each year from 2013 to 2016. This marks his fifth year earning a Council-level recognition from New York Life.
To learn more about Mr. Metzger and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit .
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth planning firm based in El Paso, TX, offering integrated investment and insurance strategies tailored to high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. The firm is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Brian T. Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) A Licensed Insurance Agency, 621 N Resler Drive El Paso TX 79912. Eagle Strategies LLC and NYLIFE Securities LLC are New York Life companies. Financial Professional, New York Life Insurance Company.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
