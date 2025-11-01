The 7 Pianists Concert At Carnegie Hall, Sunday, November 2Nd, At 7:30PM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sunday, November 2, 2025 | 7:30 PM | Stern Auditorium / Carnegie Hall

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, the world-renowned Altino Brothers will bring together seven of today's most dynamic pianists in a groundbreaking concert experience, The 7 Pianists, at Carnegie Hall. This one-night-only performance unites leading pianists from the worlds of jazz and classical music on one legendary stage, celebrating both artistic mastery and global unity through music.

The evening also marks the launch of the J&R Foundation, established in honor of the Altino Brothers ' late parents, to empower and inspire young musicians with education, and access to transformative musical opportunities.

“This concert is more than a performance - it's a global conversation in sound,” said pianist Nerva Altino.“Each artist brings their own story and tradition, but together, we create harmony in purpose.”

In a fast-paced, 90-minute program, each pianist will perform a solo showcasing their distinct artistry, bookended by two electrifying septet performances featuring all seven artists - a musical dialogue of shared spirit and virtuosity.

The 7 Pianists Stellar Line-Up

Natalie Tenenbaum (New York, USA) – A fearless cross-genre pianist and composer whose performances span Carnegie Hall to Broadway.

Joey Alexander (Indonesia) – The 21-year-old GRAMMY-nominated jazz prodigy whose improvisational genius has redefined the contemporary jazz landscape.

Valentina Lisitsa (Ukraine) – One of the most-watched pianists in the world with over 200 million YouTube views, acclaimed for her passionate and daring interpretations.

Jimin Park (South Korea) – A pianist who bridges Chopin and Coltrane with poetic sensitivity and fearless creativity.

Assel Jean-Pierre Jr. (Florida, USA) – A Haitian-American rising star fusing the lyricism of classical with the rhythm of jazz.

Nerva Altino (New York, USA) – A classically trained virtuoso whose work blends gospel soul and symphonic precision.

Robenson Altino (New York, USA) – A powerhouse pianist, trained at the Manhattan School of Music, whose performances fuse classical discipline with the emotional intensity of jazz and gospel traditions.

“We wanted to create a moment where every note connects people,” says Robenson Altino.“The piano becomes not just an instrument, but a meeting place for ideas, to uplift our present artistry and to encourage and inspire the work of future generations of piano artists.”

This exceptional program showcases the piano as a universal language, uniting leading artists from the classical and contemporary realms. Each pianist will perform a solo work highlighting their unique artistry, culminating in two rare ensemble performances - seven grand pianos resonating in harmony on the Carnegie stage.

Together, these seven pianists will“raise the roof off Carnegie Hall,” celebrating the power of the piano as both a solo and collective instrument - and the unifying force of music across cultures.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM Venue: Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage Tickets: $44+ (accessible pricing so whole families can enjoy!)

Purchase:

Duration: 90 minutes

Proceeds from The 7 Pianists concert will benefit the J&R Foundation for the Arts, providing young musicians with mentorship, instruction, and international performance opportunities.

About the J&R Foundation

Founded by pianists Nerva and Robenson Altino, the J&R Foundation for the Arts is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of musicians by providing access to high-quality music education, mentorship, and cultural exchange. Named in honor of the brothers' late parents, Mr. Jean and Mrs. Ruth Altino, the J&R Foundation's mission is to use music as a catalyst for personal growth, global understanding, and community uplift.

