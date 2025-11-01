Insurance Expert Doug Mercer Of Fenton, MI, Explains What Michigan Drivers Should Know About The New PIP Rules For Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FENTON, Mich., Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are Michigan's new PIP coverage options, and how can drivers make the right choice for their needs? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Doug Mercer of Fenton, MI. The feature explains how recent changes to Michigan's auto insurance laws affect drivers across the state, particularly those weighing different Personal Injury Protection (PIP) levels.

For decades, Michigan's no-fault system required every driver to carry unlimited PIP coverage, which guaranteed full medical protection after a crash. This policy made Michigan unique but also contributed to some of the nation's highest insurance premiums. According to the HelloNation feature, the new system gives drivers more flexibility by allowing them to select coverage limits that fit their health plan and budget. Understanding what Michigan drivers should know about the new PIP rules is now essential to making an informed insurance decision.

Doug Mercer, an experienced Insurance Expert based in Fenton, notes that this flexibility comes with responsibility. Drivers can now choose PIP limits of $500,000, $250,000, or $50,000 for certain Medicaid participants, or they can opt out entirely if they have a qualifying health plan. However, not all health plans cover auto accident injuries. Some exclude them entirely, while others only cover part of the care, leaving drivers exposed to high out-of-pocket costs. That is why reviewing both auto and health insurance coverage together is more important than ever.

The HelloNation article explains that what Michigan drivers should know about the new PIP rules includes how health insurance and PIP coverage interact. PIP pays for medical expenses related to a crash regardless of fault, while health insurance may or may not step in depending on plan details. Mercer emphasizes that assuming one policy will automatically fill the gap left by another can lead to expensive mistakes. A health plan might pay for hospital stays but not for rehabilitation, physical therapy, or in-home assistance, which are services typically covered by PIP.

Another major change discussed in the HelloNation article involves medical billing practices. Michigan's reform introduced a new fee schedule that limits how much medical providers can charge for accident-related care. This helps control costs, but it also changes how clinics and hospitals manage auto insurance claims. For drivers, it means that costs are more predictable, yet claim processing can sometimes take longer as providers and insurers adjust to the new system.

Understanding the difference between coordinated and uncoordinated policies is another key takeaway. A coordinated policy allows health insurance to pay first, with PIP covering remaining costs. This type of policy often lowers premiums but can create confusion when determining which insurer pays what. In contrast, uncoordinated policies have PIP pay first, simplifying claims but typically costing more. Mercer advises drivers to confirm which type they have before renewing or modifying their policies.

Liability coverage remains an equally critical part of Michigan's new insurance landscape. The article highlights that while PIP covers the driver's medical expenses, bodily injury liability coverage protects against claims from others injured in an accident. The reforms did not change this rule. For most families, maintaining or even increasing liability coverage offers stronger long-term protection than minimizing PIP coverage too drastically.

The HelloNation feature also explains how the reforms benefit certain groups, particularly retirees and drivers with robust health plans. For example, those with Medicare Parts A and B can opt out of PIP entirely, lowering their premiums. Meanwhile, younger families with dependents may find that keeping higher PIP limits provides crucial financial protection if their health coverage is limited. The flexibility introduced by the reform allows every household to tailor their insurance to its own circumstances, but it also demands greater awareness and active decision-making.

When reviewing what Michigan drivers should know about the new PIP rules, Mercer encourages a full assessment of all policies rather than focusing only on cost. Balancing PIP and health insurance coverage can prevent gaps that only become apparent after an accident. Even minor differences between health plans can have significant financial effects when combined with lower PIP limits. Consulting with a local insurance expert familiar with Michigan's no-fault system can help clarify which options offer the best mix of affordability and protection.

The article concludes by stressing that Michigan's new PIP structure represents both opportunity and risk. The flexibility to choose different levels of protection gives drivers more control, but it also increases the importance of understanding each option's consequences. A strong health plan might make it safe to reduce PIP coverage, while a weaker one could expose a driver to major costs after an accident. As with most financial decisions, the best outcome comes from preparation, honest evaluation, and clear advice.

The HelloNation feature on what Michigan drivers should know about the new PIP rules ultimately serves as a guide for Michigan residents navigating a more complex insurance system. By reviewing coverage levels, understanding how health insurance interacts with PIP, and verifying all policy details, drivers can make decisions that protect both their finances and peace of mind.

