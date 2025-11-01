Punjab Police Nabs 2 For Gurdaspur Extortion Firing With BKI Links

Two Arrested in Gurdaspur Extortion Case

Punjab Police have arrested two people in connection with two recent firing incidents in Gurdaspur that were linked to extortion attempts. DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that the preliminary investigation revealed the arrested accused were being handled by foreign-based radicalised gangsters Gurdev Jassal and Gurlal, also known as Gullu, who are associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation.

In a post on X, Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police cracks two recent firing incidents linked to extortion with the arrest of two accused -- Nitish Singh and Karan Masih. Preliminary investigation reveals, arrested accused were being handled by foreign-based radicalised gangsters Gurdev Jassal and Gurlal @ Gullu, associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation." In a major breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police cracks two recent firing incidents linked to extortion with the arrest of two accused - Nitish Singh and Karan Masih. Preliminary investigation reveals, arrested accused were being handled by foreign-based radicalised gangsters Gurdev... twitter/BNMr4ZSVKC - DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 1, 2025

Details of the Incidents and Recovery

According to the police, the accused were involved in firing incidents targeting the owners of a medical store and a hospital in Kalanaur, Gurdaspur. A 9mm Glock pistol with live cartridges was recovered from their possession.

"The accused were involved in firing incidents targeting the owners of a medical store and a hospital in Kalanaur, Gurdaspur. Recovery: 9mm Glock pistol with live cartridges. Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling terror-linked gangster networks and ensuring peace and security across Punjab," the post read.

Major Weapons Seizure in Jalandhar

Earlier, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recovered six.32 bore pistols from three accused, taking the total number of firearms seized in the case to eight. The pistols were recovered from Mankaran Singh Deol, Simranjit Singh, and Jaiveer Singh, who are reportedly close associates of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

An 'X' post from Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Acting swiftly on the forward-backward linkages, #Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recover 6 more pistols (.32 bore) from Mankaran Singh Deol, Simranjit Singh, and Jaiveer Singh -- taking the total recoveries in the case to 8 pistols (.32 bore). Earlier 2 pistols were recovered."

Link to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three accused had received the consignment from Madhya Pradesh.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are close associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and received the consignment from #MadhyaPradesh," the post on X read. The accused were involved in supplying weapons to criminal gangs. An FIR has been registered against them at the Rama Mandi police station.

"They were involved in supplying weapons to criminal gangs. FIR has been registered at PS Rama Mandi and further investigations are ongoing to trace the forward and backward linkages," the post stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)