HP CM Sukhu Directs Focus On Milk Quality, Marketing New Plants Eyed

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited here on Saturday, directed to ensure better marketing and high-quality of its products, a CMO release said.

Expansion and Modernisation Plans

He said that a "milk processing centre would be established" in Karcham or Tapri in Kinnaur district to make its products "available to the army and local people".

He said that the "possibility of operating both milk processing plants located at Duttnagar, Shimla district, on an outsourced basis should be considered to ensure a further increase in production".

Directions were given for preparing a proposal to set up a new milk powder plant in the already existing milk processing plant in Mandi district, the CMO said.

Record Growth in Procurement and Farmer Participation

He said that the federation has recorded the "highest increase" in milk procurement during this financial year, and "29 new bulk milk coolers have been installed".

"In two years, 222 automatic milk collection units have been installed in the State. Multi-level efforts have been made to increase the number of milk-producing co-operative societies with their number has increased to 716 as of now. The number of farmers selling milk to Milkfed has also increased significantly, now exceeding 40,000," CM Sukhu said, as per the CMO.

Federation President Buddhi Singh Thakur, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary Health M Sudha Devi, Managing Director Vikas Sood, Senior Manager Preeti and other senior officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)