Sandu Urges EU Not To Allow Moldova's EU Integration To Stall Amid Hungary's Veto On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Euronews, Ukrinform reports.

Since negotiations were formally opened with the EU in June 2024, Moldova "has shown determination and delivered on its commitments," Sandu said.

"What we need now is sustained engagement and clarity from the EU to keep enlargement as a strategic priority and to maintain the momentum for those who deliver," she added.

Moldova and Ukraine are ready to open the first cluster of accession negotiations, known as Fundamentals, which covers key topics such as democracy, human rights, security, the judicial system and public procurement.

However, the delay in Ukraine's accession process due to Hungary's position also poses risks for Moldova, as the EU has not yet separated the two countries' applications.

Sandu stressed that her country's membership had "taken on a deeper meaning" after the war in Ukraine.

"For years, our European path was guided by the hope of development – to modernise our country, access the EU market and strengthen the economy," Sandu said. "It is now also a path of security and stability."

Photo: Facebook/Maia Sandu