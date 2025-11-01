Tensions Rise Again In Kurram As Two Labourers Killed, One Injured In Firing Incident

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Tensions have once again escalated in Kurram district after unidentified armed men opened fire on three labourers from Pir Qayyum near the Kurram River in Mengak area of Lower Kurram on Saturday afternoon, killing two and injuring one.

According to police, the deceased were identified as 20-year-old Nasir, son of Khayal, belonging to the Mangal tribe, and 40-year-old Naik Muhammad, son of Sohbat Khan, of the Bangash tribe. Both were residents of Pir Qayyum.

The injured was identified as 32-year-old Ibrahim, son of Muzaffar Khan, from the Para Chamkani tribe and a resident of Pir Qayyum. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police sources said the three labourers had gone to the Kurram River on a tractor to collect sand and gravel when unidentified assailants from the Mengak side opened indiscriminate fire on them. The incident created panic in the area, and roads were temporarily closed due to security concerns.

The Kurram district has witnessed several incidents of terrorism and firing in recent months. Residents have urged the government and security agencies to take immediate steps to restore peace and stability in the area.