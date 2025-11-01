HTVRONT Unwraps 2025 Black Friday Blitz: Big Savings, Bold Creations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HTVRONT Black Friday sales will kick off on November 1st with exclusive deals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Black Friday approaches, HTVRONT, a global innovator in heat press and crafting technology, is set to launch its largest promotion of 2025, running from November 1st to December 1st across Amazon and its official websit. This exciting event features steep discounts on best-selling machines, alongside exclusive chances to win free orders and limited-edition mystery machines, adding an extra spark to this year's shopping celebration.

“This is the best time of the year to stock up and start something new,” said Stella, Sales Director at HTVRONT.“This season, we're offering not only our most loved classic model, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2, but also newly released innovations designed to inspire creators, help them scale faster, and work smarter-all at the lowest prices of the year.”

HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 – The Studio Favorite

The timeless bestseller remains a highlight of the Black Friday event. Loved by craft studios and small businesses alike, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 delivers effortless operation. Its one-tap automatic pressing and adjustable pressure make it easy to handle materials up to 1.77 inches thick. User-friendly features such as an adjustable-angle touchscreen and a pull-out safety panel with a hidden groove design ensure both convenience and safety.









HTVRONT H17 Phone Case Heat Press – A True Business Starter

The innovative HTVRONT H17 turns creative ideas into sellable products. With one compact machine, users can easily craft custom phone cases, badges, coasters, and pet tags. Its advanced vacuum wrap technology delivers edge-to-edge heat transfers, while the universal iPhone and Android mold fits most major devices, reducing costly mold swaps.





HTVRONT A200 Auto Tumbler Heat Press – The Most Versatile Engine for Custom Drinkware

For drinkware creators, the HTVRONT A200 offers both power and simplicity. Its 11-inch extended heat plate fits 15–30 oz straight tumblers and 16 oz glass cups effortlessly. Thanks to the slide-rail quick-change system for swapping heat mats, it even supports 40-oz handle tumblers for maximum flexibility. With precise temperature control, every tumbler turns out with vivid and sharp colors.





HTVRONT A300 Auto Hat Heat Press – Your Go-To for Hat Customization

As the newest release, the HTVRONT A300 is designed for hat makers and small businesses, blending automation with precision. With dual hat platens, it accommodates both adult and kids' sizes, making it simple to create a wider variety of hat styles. In addition, its 176+ lb of pressure easily handles a range of materials - from DTF transfer films and puff heat transfer vinyl to hotfix rhinestones and embroidery patches, delivering professional results with minimal effort.





Beyond discounts, HTVRONT is celebrating with creators through its social media campaign #MakeWithHTVRONT, inviting DIY enthusiasts and beginners to share the new machines and creations they've made during the Black Friday season. Participants will have the opportunity to win free orders and limited-edition mystery machines valued at up to $800.

“We look forward to seeing even more creativity shine this Black Friday,” said Stella. She added that HTVRONT aims to make everyone fully enjoy this major shopping season-not only through affordable, innovative crafting machines and materials, but also by encouraging greater participation in the brand's festive community events. Customers are encouraged to follow HTVRONT's official channels for the latest updates on promotions and seasonal activities.

