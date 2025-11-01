403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Landslide Leaves Twenty Dead in Papua New Guinea Village
(MENAFN) A catastrophic landslide has claimed at least 20 lives with numerous individuals feared buried beneath debris after striking a remote village in Papua New Guinea's Enga province, state-run media confirmed Friday.
The deadly slide engulfed the small village of Kukas in Minamb Valley within Wapenmanda District during overnight hours, according to the National Broadcasting Corporation of Papua New Guinea.
Lasro Mola Panga, chairman of the Minamb Valley Peace and Security Foundation, disclosed that local villagers have launched an emergency rescue operation, and so far, 20 bodies have been recovered from the site, while the search continues for survivors.
"We currently don't know the total number of people killed in this landslide, and the figure may still go up after we do a head count of everyone," he said.
The tragedy echoes a devastating May 2024 disaster when at least 670 people perished in a massive landslide that struck the Mulitaka area of Enga province.
The deadly slide engulfed the small village of Kukas in Minamb Valley within Wapenmanda District during overnight hours, according to the National Broadcasting Corporation of Papua New Guinea.
Lasro Mola Panga, chairman of the Minamb Valley Peace and Security Foundation, disclosed that local villagers have launched an emergency rescue operation, and so far, 20 bodies have been recovered from the site, while the search continues for survivors.
"We currently don't know the total number of people killed in this landslide, and the figure may still go up after we do a head count of everyone," he said.
The tragedy echoes a devastating May 2024 disaster when at least 670 people perished in a massive landslide that struck the Mulitaka area of Enga province.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment