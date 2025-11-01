At Least 13 Dead In Mudslides After Heavy Rains Hit Western Kenya

MENAFN - IANS) Nairobi, Nov 1 (IANS) At least 13 people were confirmed dead and several others missing on Saturday after mudslides triggered by heavy rains swept through villages in Elgeyo Marakwet County, western Kenya, authorities said.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the mudslides struck overnight in Endo, Sambirir, and Embobut areas following torrential rains, destroying homes, uprooting trees, and cutting off key access roads.

"So far, 13 bodies have been retrieved, while search and rescue efforts continue under difficult conditions," the ministry said in a statement.

Nineteen survivors have been rescued, and several of the injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital, it added, Xinhua news agency reported. Rescue operations have been hampered by continued mudslides along access routes. The government has deployed aerial support, emergency teams, and first responders to assist with evacuation, medical aid, and surveillance.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Zablon Okoyo said the intense rains had triggered mudslides, rockfalls, and flooding in several parts of the county since Friday evening.

Okoyo added that roads and homes had been washed away, rendering several routes impassable, while the county government has mobilized ambulances and medical personnel from neighboring areas to support the response.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said its teams had been activated to assess the situation, conduct rescue operations, and support affected families.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall is expected to persist across several regions, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in hilly and riverine areas.

Efforts are underway to restore destroyed road networks to facilitate access for emergency and relief operations.

According to weather experts, the region has experienced similar disasters in the past, often linked to increased land use and poor soil conservation, which have left the terrain more vulnerable to erosion and landslides during periods of heavy rainfall.