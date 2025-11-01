403
Moldova’s Parliament Confirms New Cabinet
(MENAFN) Moldova's parliament confirmed a new government lineup Friday through a majority vote, a news agency reported.
The Cabinet, headed by Alexandru Munteanu, secured parliamentary confidence with backing from 55 deputies representing the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) faction.
Munteanu outlined the Cabinet's central focus on economic expansion, operational efficiency, and European integration as top priorities for the new administration.
"We have a unique chance to bring Moldova into the European Union and be the government of European integration," he noted.
The government has established an ambitious reform agenda centered on finalizing EU membership negotiations by 2028, increasing wages and pensions across the workforce, modernizing healthcare facilities and educational institutions, securing up to €4 billion ($4.6 billion) in foreign investment capital, providing support to 25,000 businesses, promoting Moldovan products internationally, and expanding market access throughout Europe.
Moldova has accelerated its European Union accession efforts amid regional instability, positioning itself as a candidate nation seeking full membership within the bloc's institutional framework.
