Royal Realtors Crosses 2 Million Sq. Ft. Of Residential Development Across Mumbai Suburbs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 1st November 2025: Royal Realtors Group, one of Mumbai's most trusted real estate developers, has successfully completed over 2 million sq. ft. of residential projects, upholding its ethos of on-time delivery. With another 1.2 million sq. ft. currently under development across prime suburban locations all on track for timely completion the company continues to strengthen its position as a leading suburban developer. Its unwavering commitment to punctual delivery, thoughtful design, and a customer-centric approach remains at the forefront as it rapidly expands its presence in Mumbai's suburban housing market.
Known for its focus on exceptional design, the use of latest technologies, and sustainable construction practices, Royal Realtors has consistently created intelligent living spaces that reflect the evolving aspirations of urban homebuyers. The company is equally recognized for its transparent sales processes, strong post-sales support, and people-first work culture.
Deven Shah, Director of Royal Realtors Group, said: "This milestone is not just about numbers, but about the trust and faith our customers have placed in us over the years. At Royal Realtors, our commitment remains the same to deliver sustainable, innovative, and customer-centric spaces while upholding transparency and ethical business practices."
Over the last two decades, Royal Realtors has emerged as a respected name in Mumbai's real estate market, combining design excellence with customer-first values. With both completed and ongoing projects spanning millions of square feet, the developer is now focused on creating more sustainable and future-ready residential spaces across the suburbs.
Completed Projects - Over the years, Royal Realtors has successfully delivered several landmark residential projects across Mumbai's suburbs. Some of its notable developments include Royal Oasis at Jankalyan Nagar, Malad West, Royal Pearl and Royal Sankalp on Jakaria Road, Malad West, along with Royal Nest at Jankalyan Nagar.
The company has also completed Royal Samarpan at Kandivali West and Royal Crystal in Malad East. Among its Malad West portfolio are Royal Sapphire, Royal Emerald, and Royal Amber.
