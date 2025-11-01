403
Readybid Wins Global Recognition For Innovation In Hotel RFP Automation At The 2025 Travel Tech Excellence Awards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Carlsbad, CA, 1 November 2025: ReadyBid, a leading provider of advanced hotel RFP solutions and hotel sourcing tools, has been honored with the 2025 Travel Tech Excellence Award for "Innovation in Hotel RFP Automation." The award recognizes ReadyBid's commitment to transforming business travel management and corporate travel procurement through its next-generation hotel RFP platform - a solution trusted by global travel buyers, suppliers, and travel management companies.
As the hospitality industry faces increasing pressure to modernize its hotel procurement and bidding processes, ReadyBid's technology continues to lead the way. Its intelligent hotel RFP tool automates complex bid cycles, enables seamless collaboration between corporate buyers and hotels, and standardizes hotel RFP templates across global programs - reducing manual effort while enhancing sourcing accuracy and compliance.
"Winning this award reaffirms our vision to simplify how corporations bid on hotels, manage negotiations, and secure the most competitive rates worldwide," said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. "We built ReadyBid to empower travel managers and suppliers with automation, data transparency, and actionable insights. This recognition validates that mission."
The platform's powerful hotel sourcing and hotel bidding capabilities have positioned it as a top choice for enterprises seeking efficient and data-driven hotel RFP management. From multinational corporations to travel management companies (TMCs), ReadyBid supports organizations in creating more strategic, cost-effective lodging programs.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a next-generation hotel RFP solution designed for global corporations, procurement teams, and travel management professionals. With its user-friendly interface and intelligent automation, ReadyBid enables businesses to manage sourcing, negotiate rates, and measure performance across every hotel partner worldwide.
Visit to learn more about how ReadyBid powers smarter hotel sourcing and corporate travel procurement.
Media Contact:
ReadyBid Inc.
5872 Owens Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
(+1) 619 378 1325
[email protected]
