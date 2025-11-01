High-Level Advocacy Mission By The Vice-President Of The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission To The Government Of Senegal

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Ms Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, carried out a high-level advocacy mission to the Government of Senegal, focusing on the establishment of the National Early Warning and Response Centre. As part of this mission, Ms. TCHINTCHIBIDJA was received on the 28th of October 2025 by H.E. Mr. Cheikh NIANG, Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad; on the 29th of October 2025, by General Birame DIOP, Minister of the Armed Forces; and on the 30th of October 2025, by H.E. Mr Ousmane SONKO, Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal.

These meetings are part of the follow-up to the decentralisation process of the ECOWAS Regional Early Warning and Response Mechanism, initiated after the adoption of the Supplementary Act by the Conference of Heads of State and Government in July 2014. This project aims to strengthen the capacities of Member States in the areas of crisis prevention, anticipation and management.

During the discussions, the Vice-President presented the progress made by ECOWARN, a regional mechanism dedicated to conflict prevention and the promotion of human security. Already operational in most member countries, this system has yet to be deployed in four states, including Senegal.

Ms TCHINTCHIBIDJA emphasised the need to place citizens at the heart of the system, recalling that the well-being of populations remains a priority for ECOWAS in its regional strategy for peace and stability. She also reaffirmed the Commission's willingness and commitment to support the Government of Senegal in the final stages leading up to the official launch of the National Centre and its effective operationalisation.

For his part, Prime Minister Ousmane SONKO reiterated the Senegalese Government's willingness to accelerate the process of establishing the Centre, which he described as a strategic tool for securing communities, both nationally and regionally. Finally, he raised the possibility of an official inauguration in the first quarter of 2026, marking a decisive step in the implementation of this regional initiative.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).