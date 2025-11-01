Major Fire Guts Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area No Casualties

Major fire in Wazirpur Industrial Area

A major fire broke out in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday. According to the officials, fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. Firefighting operations are underway. No death or injured victims have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Separate fire incident in Subhash Nagar

Earlier in the day, the Fire Department received information about a fire that broke out in a house located in Subhash Nagar, during the early hours of Saturday. The call was received at 7:51 AM. The fire had erupted in four to five metres of wiring inside the house. The Fire Department arrived at the scene to take control of the situation. The fire was controlled with the help of two fire tenders. No casualties were reported. (ANI)

