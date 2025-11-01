Srikakulam Temple Stampede: 9 Dead PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Telangana Jagruti President K Kavitha on Saturday condoled the deaths in the stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, which claimed at least nine lives and left several others injured. She also urged the government to ensure good and proper care for those hurt in the incident. Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, "Unfortunately, many people have died there. Our condolences are with the families. I hope that the government immediately takes good care of the others who have been hurt. My deepest condolences with the families."

Political Leaders Express Grief, Announce Aid

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu expressed shock and grief over the tragedy. In a post shared on X, President Murmu said, "Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed sorrow, posting on X, "Deeply pained by the tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Kashibugga in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. The loss of lives in this unfortunate incident is extremely distressing. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office posted on X.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda also expressed grief over the incident. "The tragic stampede incident at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh, which resulted in the loss of devotees' lives, has deeply shaken my heart. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray that the injured recover swiftly. I hope that God grants strength and courage to each and every person affected by this tragedy," Nadda posted on X in Telugu.

State Government Vows Support, Orders Strict Crowd Management

Following the incident, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to ensure strict crowd management in temples across the state, particularly on spiritually significant days, to prevent such tragedies in the future. "The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us. The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them," he said in a post on X.

Inquiry Ordered as Lack of Permissions, Single Exit Point Cited as Cause

According to officials, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga is a private temple, not registered under the endowments department. The temple reportedly had only a single entry and exit point, leading to severe congestion as large crowds gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi.

Authorities said that the organisers had not obtained the necessary permissions for the event, and the heavy rush led to overcrowding, resulting in the fatal stampede. Several injured devotees were rushed to nearby hospitals, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. (ANI)

